Monument Capital Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 308,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 275,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

