Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.57.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

