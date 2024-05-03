LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,175. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89, a PEG ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

