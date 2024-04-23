Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 52.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 242,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

