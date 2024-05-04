Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

PH stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. The company had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.86 and a 200 day moving average of $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

