Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 352,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.43. 1,998,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,563. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

