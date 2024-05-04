BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,109 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $71,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231,209 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,446.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.