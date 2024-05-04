BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
