Barrett Business Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 3.3 %
BBSI traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. 44,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,421. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $806.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
