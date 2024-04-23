Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.