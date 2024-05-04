Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells 11,357 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 99,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,411. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

