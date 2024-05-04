First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,705,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after purchasing an additional 250,954 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 634,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,011. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

