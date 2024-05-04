Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 7,542 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 247,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,732. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.89.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
