Alan G. Spoon Sells 708 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.38. 1,738,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,559. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.