Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $163,398.90 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $163,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88.

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

