Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

