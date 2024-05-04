iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. 225,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,273. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

