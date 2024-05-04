First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,692 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

