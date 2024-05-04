First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 42.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. 785,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

