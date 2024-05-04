First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. 3,562,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

