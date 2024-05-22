Mondelez International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 5,372,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

