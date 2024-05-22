Susan Ocampo Sells 161,140 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $12,286,884.52.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. 578,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,443. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

