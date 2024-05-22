Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,911 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,081. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

