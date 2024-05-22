Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

