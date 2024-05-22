Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

