Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 7,862 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,143,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,560,414. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

