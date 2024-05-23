JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,319. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $458.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.