Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $335.42. 1,611,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,249. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.29.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

