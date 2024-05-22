Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

