Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Critical Analysis

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and SalMar ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $471.86 million 3.54 $25.57 million $0.85 46.60 SalMar ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than SalMar ASA.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and SalMar ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 SalMar ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.15%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than SalMar ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and SalMar ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 7.48% 19.58% 14.10% SalMar ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vital Farms beats SalMar ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities. In addition, the company offers fish fillets and related products. SalMar ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Kverva, Norway.

