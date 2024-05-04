First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 715 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. 1,667,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,415. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

