Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 29753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile



Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

