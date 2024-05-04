Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40.

On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Braze by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

