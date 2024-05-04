BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BLW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.