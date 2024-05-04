Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.