LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.84 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $7.45 on Friday, reaching $74.22. 329,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,703. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.