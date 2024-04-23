Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS.

NYSE FI opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

