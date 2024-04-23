Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE FI opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
