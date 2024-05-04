Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

