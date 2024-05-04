Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $180.00 at TD Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Paylocity stock traded up $18.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.52. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $90,181,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

