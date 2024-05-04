Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.79-2.84 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 1,959,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

