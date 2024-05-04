Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Down to $30.92

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $30.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 658,681 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

