MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,106. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

