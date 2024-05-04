Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 42,318 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,318 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $110,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ESGU stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 555,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

