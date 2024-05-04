Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NAD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,295. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
