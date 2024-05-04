Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NAD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,295. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

