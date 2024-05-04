Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NEA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David J. Lamb bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

