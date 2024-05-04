Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.78. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6,551,008 shares.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,300 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 995,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

