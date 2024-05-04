Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 29th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

