NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday.

NextCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,251. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

