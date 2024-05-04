ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $36.26

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.26, but opened at $34.93. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 3,543,817 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $2,245,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

