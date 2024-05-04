Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 8.1%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $25.96. 25,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 143,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

