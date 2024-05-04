Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $14.45 on Friday, reaching $74.52. 18,643,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,820. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,789,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.